Falkirk pupils urged to pack schoolbags for Mary’s Meals

With the start of the new school term upon us, pupils in Falkirk are being encouraged to donate their old backpacks to children living in Malawi.

By filling their old bags with notepads, pencils and clothes, youngsters can take part in The Backpack Project, run by Mary’s Meals.

Pupils at St Margaret's Primary School have collected backpacks for Mary's Meals in the past.

The charity then sends the bags to children in Malawi.

And now thanks to the donation of a new van by Arnold Clark, it will now be easier than ever for Mary’s Meals to collect bags from Falkirk schools.

Adam Clark, group business sales and development director at the car dealer, said: “Arnold Clark is delighted to support Mary’s Meals, and help the charity continue its great work.

“It’s amazing to think that backpacks collected from schools around the UK in this van will soon be starting their journey to Malawi to help children with their education there.”

More than 40,000 bags are being gifted through the project every year.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals UK, said: “I hope pupils in Falkirk will celebrate the new term by joining in The Backpack Project and donating their old bags to children who eat Mary’s Meals in Malawi.

“A bag filled with school essentials is a wonderful gift because it ensures these children can get the most out of their education, giving them a ladder out of poverty and the chance of a better future.”

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 1.5 million children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries every school day The charity can collect group donations of backpacks from schools, workplaces and groups across the Falkirk area.

To find out more visit www.marysmeals.org.uk