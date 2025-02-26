Falkirk pupils touch down in Glasgow for energy firm's annual rugby spectacular

Falkirk secondary school pupils will be charging at rival teams as they compete in the 2025 SP Energy Networks Glasgow Warriors Rugby Championship.

From this week the talented youngsters from Falkirk High School will go head to head against players from 21 other schools at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

The tournament – now in its eighth year – is one of the highlights of the award-winning community partnership between the electricity network operator and the professional rugby club.

It supports rugby at a grassroots level and creates a platform for aspiring rugby stars, while spotlighting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) opportunities to encourage students to think about a career beyond the game.

Falkirk High School pupils take to the pitch to mark the launch of this year's SP Energy Networks Glasgow Warriors Rugby Championship (Picture: Submitted)

In preparation for the games ahead, Falkirk High students the championship launch event at Scotstoun Stadium, home of the Warriors, and enjoyed an action-packed day of sport, science and fun.

This included a workshop from Stemovators – who are on a mission to create the next generation of scientists, engineers and tech experts – on how electricity works, with students creating their very own “fruit batteries”.

Students also heard from Warriors players and professionals on the science behind rugby and the importance of health and wellbeing.

Arran Hain, Falkirk Rugby Club development officer, said: “The SP Energy Networks Glasgow Warriors Rugby Championship supports school rugby through providing structured playing opportunities and adds value by hosting it at the home of Glasgow Warriors.

"Our pupils look forward to this competition all year and it's a contributing factor in many of them joining the School of Rugby, committing to training and wanting to

represent Falkirk High School.

"The championship also encourages schools to develop boys and girls rugby, which grows the number of players and standard of rugby in Scotland.”

DSP Energy Networks director of cyber transformation Graham Campbell said: “Opportunities like this help support active lifestyles among young people in the communities we serve, while developing important skills like teamwork, communication, and leadership – as well as shining a spotlight on what our industry and STEM roles can offer them.

“It’s been really rewarding to see how successful the programme has been over the years and the difference it’s made for the thousands of young people who’ve taken part.”