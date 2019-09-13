Falkirk pupils have a chance to see films for free

The Into Film Festival is ready to hit screens once more and Falkirk pupils have a chance to see some great movies for free.

It can cost an arm and a leg – and several other valuable body parts – to enjoy a cinema excursion these days but, through the Into Film Festival, which runs at Cineworld from November 6 to November 22, youngsters can get their hands on tickets free of charge.

The six Into Film movies being shown at Cineworld are Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Kid Who Would Be King, Men in Black: International, Rocketman and Wonder.

This year’s festival has eight educational themes – mental wellbeing and identity, language and creativity, the natural world, exploring history, debate, fantasy and adventure, rebellion and music.

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film programme delivery manager, said: “Tickets get snapped up quickly so I would advise teachers to be quick to book tickets for screenings in their area to save disappointment.”

Visit www.intofilm.org/iff19bookings for more information.