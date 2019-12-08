Falkirk Pubwatch seeks Christmas gifts for one parent families

Falkirk pubs have rallied round to act as drop off points for Christmas presents which could make a big difference to December 25 for many local one parent families.

Falkirk Pubwatch hopes families able to do so will buy one extra gift for their bid to give as many presents as possible to local single parents this Christmas.

Anyone wishing to donate should hand their gift in to one of the pubs involved by Wednesday, December 18.

The scheme is looking for new, unopened presents, which it will wrap and also deliver, but second hand goods won’t go to waste.

They will be reconditioned by charity shop Baby Steps before being handed to charity Watch Us Grow.

The pubs involved as drop off points are - Behind the Wall, the Carron Works, the Courtyard, High Spirits, The Magpie, New Market Bar, North Star, Sportsters, the Wine Library and the Wheatsheaf.