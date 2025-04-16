Falkirk pubs in the running for national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations for the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025 have been announced and two Falkirk establishments are in with a shout of winning.

The New Market Bar, in Upper Newmarket Street, and the The Wheatsheaf, in Baxter's Wynd, are just two of the 256 nominees up for a Regional Winner award in the annual competition, which takes place in London on June 24.

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area.

Tristan O’Hara, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, said: “The aim of the National Pub and Bar Awards is simple – we want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxter's Wynd, is one of the Falkirk pubs up for an award (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub and Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

