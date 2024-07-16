Falkirk public parks pick up prestigious awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced two green spaces in Falkirk have once again been presented with a Green Flag Award.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising the very best of our country’s outdoor areas, the International Green Flag Award acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

Administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the Green Flag Award supports the opportunities our green spaces provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe spaces for play and recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of the 2024 awards include parks managed by local authorities, community groups, universities and other organisations.

Helix Park, home of the world famous Kelpies, has earned a green flag award from Keep Scotland Beautiful(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk’s Helix Park has captured a flag for the ninth consecutive year alongside Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, a winner for the third year in a row.

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to both of our winners in Falkirk. Receiving this prestigious award recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“What is most pleasing is the number of consecutive winners we have once again, showcasing the parks’ longevity and desire to continually be a welcoming and environmentally friendly place for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland is facing a biodiversity crisis, but these green spaces provide a space for everyone to reconnect with nature and I encourage everyone to do just that this summer.

“Green spaces are so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and it’s fantastic to see such a wide range of parks and green spaces across the entire length of the country.”

Of course awards are nothing new to the Helix, which is home to the world famous Kelpies, but Zetland Park has also enjoyed great success over the last couple of years after undergoing a massive £2.5 million regeneration.

Just last year the historic public space took home the top prize at the Royal Town Planning Institure (RTPI) awards for planning in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RTPI Awards showcase and celebrate the best plans, people and projects across Scotland and the Zetland Park Regeneration Project was hailed as a shining

example of community driven, local authority enabled, local park regeneration.