Falkirk pub regulars say cheers to donations for CHAS

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Staff and regulars at a Falkirk pub have raised hundreds of pounds for a children’s charity.

Organised by the team at the historic Canal Inn on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal in Camelon, the recent fundraiser brought in £436.37 for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Generous donations on their JustGiving page saw the final total swell to £1433.37.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The staff had previously organised a leg waxing, deadlift challenge and afternoon tea to raise the cash.

Staff and regulars at the Canal Inn took part in a fundraising day for CHAS. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Staff and regulars at the Canal Inn took part in a fundraising day for CHAS. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the Canal Inn said: “A massive thank you to everyone who came along, donated, bought raffle tickets, helped out, and supported in any way – we couldn’t have done it without you.

"Your kindness will go a long way in supporting children and families who need it most.”

CHAS provides "unwavering care “to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys.

Related topics:Falkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice