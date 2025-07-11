Falkirk pub regulars say cheers to donations for CHAS
Organised by the team at the historic Canal Inn on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal in Camelon, the recent fundraiser brought in £436.37 for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).
Generous donations on their JustGiving page saw the final total swell to £1433.37.
The staff had previously organised a leg waxing, deadlift challenge and afternoon tea to raise the cash.
A spokesperson for the Canal Inn said: “A massive thank you to everyone who came along, donated, bought raffle tickets, helped out, and supported in any way – we couldn’t have done it without you.
"Your kindness will go a long way in supporting children and families who need it most.”
CHAS provides "unwavering care “to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.