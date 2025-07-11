Falkirk pub regulars say cheers to donations for CHAS

Staff and regulars at a Falkirk pub have raised hundreds of pounds for a children’s charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the team at the historic Canal Inn on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal in Camelon, the recent fundraiser brought in £436.37 for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Generous donations on their JustGiving page saw the final total swell to £1433.37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff had previously organised a leg waxing, deadlift challenge and afternoon tea to raise the cash.

Staff and regulars at the Canal Inn took part in a fundraising day for CHAS. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the Canal Inn said: “A massive thank you to everyone who came along, donated, bought raffle tickets, helped out, and supported in any way – we couldn’t have done it without you.

"Your kindness will go a long way in supporting children and families who need it most.”

CHAS provides "unwavering care “to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys.