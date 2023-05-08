News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk pub raffles special whisky on Coronation Day for Bainsford war memorial funds

It was a double royal celebration on Saturday as a special whisky decanter was raffled on Coronation Day to raise funds for a local war memorial.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:48 BST

The Provost of Falkirk was joined by Councillor James Kerr in Aitken’s Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk, to make the draw for the decanter commemorating the birth of Princess Beatrice.

Provost Robert Bissett, formerly chairman of Bainsford War Memorial Association, thanked Aitken’s Bar for helping to raffle the decanter and also donating two bottles of wine. He said: “It is of significance that we are making the draw on the day of the Coronation of King Charles. “The decanter was donated to the Bainsford War Memorial Association by a family who has the utmost respect for those who serve.

"So we are grateful to the family for the donation. I hope whoever wins the raffle enjoys the prize either by keeping it or drinking the whisky.

Pictured, l-r: Cllr James Kerr; Tracey Young, member of staff in Aitkens; Provost Robert Bissett; and Dougie Ferguson, a member of Bainsford War Memorial Association.Pictured, l-r: Cllr James Kerr; Tracey Young, member of staff in Aitkens; Provost Robert Bissett; and Dougie Ferguson, a member of Bainsford War Memorial Association.
Pictured, l-r: Cllr James Kerr; Tracey Young, member of staff in Aitkens; Provost Robert Bissett; and Dougie Ferguson, a member of Bainsford War Memorial Association.
“Every penny of the £375 that has been raised will be used wisely to promote remembrance through education.”

Bainsford War Memorial was officially unveiled last June to remember 226 men who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

