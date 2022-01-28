Falkirk Provost’s tribute after ‘emotional, educational’ Holocaust memorial service

Provost Billy Buchanan, who hosted the ceremony in Bonnybridge’s memorial gardens on Thursday, said it was a “wonderful event”.

In particular, he paid tribute to the local school pupils, primary and secondary, who took part in the service, saying they “acquitted themselves absolutely superbly”.

“They were so interested and so well-behaved, they were a credit to themselves, their parents and their schools and we were really delighted with their contribution,” he said.

Provost Billy Buchanan at the service

Pupils from Denny High, Larbert High and St Mungo’s gave readings while Rev. George MacDonald led the prayers in the ecumenical service.

Provost Buchanan and the leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, were among those who laid wreaths to remember the millions who perished during WW2 and in the genocides of Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Also attending were the Lord-Lieutenant of Stirlingshire and several military officers.

The principal speaker at the gathering was Mrs Judy Russell, a second generation Holocaust survivor, who talked movingly about the experiences of her family.

“Mrs Russell has now offered to come and speak to schools in Falkirk which is a wonderful offer,” said Provost Buchanan.

“The event was educational and emotional and I would say spiritual,” he added.

“I think everyone took away something from the event,” Provost Buchanan added.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held annually on January 27, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

