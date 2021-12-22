Falkirk Provost’s Christmas message

Provost Billy Buchanan.

After a second year dominated by the pandemic, Provost Billy Buchanan also said his prayers were with everyone who had lost a loved one, and also praised the help of the armed forces.

His Christmas message said: “May I take this opportunity to wish you, your family, friends and neighbours a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.

“For those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time and to those in hospital fighting Covid, our prayers are with you also.

“We continue to give thanks to our wonderful NHS staff and emergency services who have served our communities in the front line against Covid. To all groups, organisations and individuals who have given up their time in supporting the most vulnerable, we give you thanks.”

He added: “We must not forget our armed forces who have been helping out during the pandemic and have given wonderful support during the vaccination process.