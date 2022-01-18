Falkirk Provost to host Holocaust memorial service

The event, on Thursday, January 27, will take place in Bonnybridge and the Provost will be accompanied by local school pupils, with readings from pupils of Denny, Larbert and St Mungo’s High Schools.

Provost Buchanan said: “Sadly, I don’t have the opportunity to have a service in all areas of the district but I would offer an open invitation to everyone to come and take part in this poignant event.

“We have a number of schools participating in this act of remembrance and we stand as one against the hatred and prejudice that is still present in this world today.”

Provost Buchanan (Pic: Michael Gillen)

International Holocaust Memorial Day is held annually on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

On the day, people remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and in genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.