Falkirk Provost makes first move in national chess championships at Grangemouth

Provost Robert Bissett was invited to make the first move at the Chess Scotland National Team Finals 2023, which were being held on Saturday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic put tournaments on hold.

Falkirk’s First Citizen said he was delighted to see the return of the finals to Grangemouth – and to learn that the game has flourished in the meantime.

He said: “We have a long standing relationship with Chess Scotland which has seen these finals hosted in Grangemouth many times over the years, most recently in 2019. The Covid pandemic prevented the finals taking place since then so we are very pleased to be hosting them once again in 2023.”

But while the players may not have been able to meet, the game has continued to flourish, partly as a result of being able to move online and partly thanks to the success during lockdown of the Netlix smash ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

The Provost added: “The local club in Grangemouth tells me there has been a significant increase in membership this year, mainly juniors ranging from eight years old and up but also, and perhaps more surprisingly, the club has seen a few elderly women join as well. Clearly chess lends itself to a diversity in players.”

Around 50 contestants attended the event, which is one of the most prestigious in the chess calendar.

Provost Bissett made the first move on the top board game between Grandmaster Keti Arakhamia-Grant, one of the leading women players in the world, and Freddie Waldhausen Gordon, who at just 12 years old has just become Scotland’s newest titled player.