Falkirk producers market returns for August event this weekend
Market stalls selling fresh produce and craft goods will line the High Street on Saturday for August’s event.
Among those traders attending will be Arbroath Fisheries, Jakesstreetfood, Bake It Easy, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Akingly Creative, The Dough Cartel, Cartel Signature Meals, Moment in Frame Gallery and Studio, Bertos Brownies, Purdies Craftworks, Re-Wax, John’s Tasty Cakes, Splendidly Scottish, The Wild Nettle Co, Sconie Naw, Simply Organix, Unity Paws, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, The Plant Stall, Jaspy Enterprises and Cedar Cottage Country Foods.
Two new traders at the market this month are Sprout and Dream Magic Superfood Powder.
The market is a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.
Each month, a charity attends the event to support and highlight their amazing work.
This month, two charities will be present on Saturday. The Cancer Research team from Vicar Street will have a stall with a selection of ‘new with tags’ clothing and a variety of gents’ clothing at half price, while Forth Environment Link will have a stall focusing on their Climate Action Hub. They will have a mix of activities relating to climate topics including a clothes swap, local veg from community gardens and seed swapping.
August’s market runs on the High Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 3.
