Falkirk Producers' Market is back in town

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, it will run on the High Street between 10am and 4pm when customers can purchase from some great local enterprises.

Among those who plan to have stalls are Jaspy Enterprises, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market, Bertos Brownies, Leithal Hot Sauces, Angels Dare Cocktails, EnchantScents, Pots Cow Wynd, OchVegan, The Dough Cartel, The Soap Farm, Splendidly Scottish, Arbroath Fisheries and Moment in Frame gallery.

The next Falkirk Producers Market organised by Falkirk Delivers takes place this weekend

The Producers’ Market is scheduled to take place on the first Saturday in every month and the stalls all have a regular client base delighted to enjoy their wares.

Each market hosts a vibrant array of vendors including delicious locally sourced and vegan treats, ethical shopping options, fantastic handmade crafts.