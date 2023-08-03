News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Falkirk Producers' Market back in town this weekend

Falkirk’s popular Producers’ Market returns to the town centre this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:21 BST

The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each market hosts a vibrant array of vendors including delicious locally sourced and vegan treats, ethical shopping options and fantastic handmade crafts.

And this weekend is no exception with those selling their wares including Akingly Creative, Alternative Solutions, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Falkirk Flames, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in frame gallery and studio, Splendidly Scottish and The Dough Cartel.

There will also be Unity Paws, Nini’s Pastries, Well Now Health & Wellbeing Centre, The Tiffin, RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds charity), Pots, Jazzy Cazzy’s Family Food Market, Purdies Craftworks and Specialist Crafts Spirits

Related topics:Falkirk