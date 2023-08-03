The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month.

Each market hosts a vibrant array of vendors including delicious locally sourced and vegan treats, ethical shopping options and fantastic handmade crafts.

And this weekend is no exception with those selling their wares including Akingly Creative, Alternative Solutions, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Falkirk Flames, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in frame gallery and studio, Splendidly Scottish and The Dough Cartel.