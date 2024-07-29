Falkirk Poundstretcher store hosts mega event and gives away shopping vouchers
Poundstretcher will host a special weekend event from Friday to Sunday, August 2 to 4 with customers having a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.
The chain was taken over by Fortress Investment Group in April – they also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.
Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO saidL “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, and whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.
"The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.
"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.’”
Gillian, store manager of the Falkirk Poundstretcher store, said: ‘The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific. Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store. We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store.”
