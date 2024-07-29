Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New owners have taken over a popular High Street store in Falkirk – and this weekend they plan a mega celebration.

Poundstretcher will host a special weekend event from Friday to Sunday, August 2 to 4 with customers having a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.

The chain was taken over by Fortress Investment Group in April – they also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO saidL “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, and whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

Store manager Gillian and two members of the Falkirk Poundstretcher team. Pic: Contributed

"The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.’”