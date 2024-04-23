Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money came from a pop up cafe held in the former Almond Tree book and coffee shop in Falkirk town centre which was run by Struthers Memorial Church volumteers.

Although the Almond Tree is closed now, once a fortnight it hosts the Caring Coffee Club and several times a year holds a pop up event to raise funds for a nominated charity.

Lesley Beath organises the pop up event and the regular coffee club gatherings, and can be seen here handing over the cheque to Jane Duffy, Alzheimer Scotland support worker and Anne Boyd, Alzheimer Scotland Practice Team Leader.