Residents in Longcroft have voiced their fears over the speed of traffic going along Glasgow Road to Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Denny councillors Paul Garner and Fiona Collie.

Residents have told them vehicles are going through the 30mph zone at high speed at all times of the day, but particularly at night, and also driving in a dangerous way through overtaking at high speeds with heavy traffic and pedestrians.

The politicians have now called for further action to be taken to curb speeding through Longcroft. They have asked Police Scotland to examine deploying resources to deal with those going over the 30mph limit and have asked Falkirk Council to undertake further speed surveys and examine potential traffic calming measures.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Falkirk councillor Paul Garner have raised concerns over speeding motorists in Longcroft. Pic: Contributed

Michael Matheson MSP said: “I have been contacted by many residents in Longcroft who are rightfully concerned over the speed of traffic on Glasgow Road. I have taken this matter up with the police, who are responsible for ensuring vehicles comply with the 30mph zone, as well as with Falkirk Council to ask them to do further speed surveys and seek that they examine potential traffic calming measures to slow down the speeding traffic which are putting local residents and other road users, particularly vulnerable road users, at risk.”

Councillor Paul Garner said: “This has been an ongoing issue, with local residents raising this matter from time to time, however, local residents have reported that speeding on Glasgow Road has become worse in recent times. I have raised this matter with officials in Falkirk Council and asked them to take forward speed surveys to examine the extent of the issue and we will then be informed by the outcome of those surveys over further potential action to slow down vehicles in Longcroft.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Fiona Collie said: “Residents have been in contact with me for some time regarding speeding through Longcroft, and we have looked at different measures that could be actioned to combat those that are speeding and putting residents, and other road users, at risk. I am pleased to join with fellow elected members in calling for further action from the police and Falkirk Council to be taken to slow down vehicles in Longcroft and to ensure action is taken to improve road safety in our area.

"It is only right that residents can feel safe in their local area, through being able to cross the road safely and not being woken up in the middle of the night with vehicles speeding on Glasgow Road at excessive speed.”