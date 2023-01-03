Falkirk policing plan: Have your say on how Police Scotland protect the area over the next three years
There is still time to get your views across on Police Scotland’s draft local police plan for the Falkirk area for 2023 to 2026.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “How do you think we should keep people safe in your community? The plan explains how we will deliver on your priorities for your local area over the next three years.
"Developing these plans offers the opportunity to work together with our partners and communities to understand the priorities for your local areas and adjust or improve what we do to keep people safe.
“We want to know what you think of our draft plan and welcome your feedback.”
The draft plan is shaped by a range of views, data and assessment, including public feedback from local policing teams who have been out and about across Scotland over several months.
The consultation closes on Sunday, February 12
Visit the website to view the draft plan and give your opinions and ideas.