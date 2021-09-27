Falkirk police need help to trace dog's owner

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are trying to trace the owner of a black male Labrador/cross found near to the Carron roundabout on September 23. If you have any information regarding who the owner of the dog may be please contact police on 101, quoting reference number PS-20210923-2718.”

