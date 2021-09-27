Falkirk police need help to trace dog's owner
A black male Labrador/cross found wandering alone on the streets in the Carron area is now enjoying the hospitality of police but he really wants to get back home to his rightful owner.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:26 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are trying to trace the owner of a black male Labrador/cross found near to the Carron roundabout on September 23. If you have any information regarding who the owner of the dog may be please contact police on 101, quoting reference number PS-20210923-2718.”