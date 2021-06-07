Falkirk police need help to find missing teen girl (16)
Police are looking for assistance from the public as they try to find Connie Begg (16) who was last seen at Falkirk Central Retail Park at 1pm on Saturday.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:59 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said concern was growing for Connie, adding: “She is 5ft tall, of slim build, with long black hair and was wearing a white ribbed tube top, black and white shorts and black and white Vans trainers.”
If you have seen Connie or have any information contact 101 quoting number 3748 of June 5.