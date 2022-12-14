Falkirk police issue winter water safety warning following tragic events in Solihull

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In winter, children and pets are particularly at risk when tempted to play on the ice formed on open water, and adults can find themselves at risk in attempting to save them.

“Areas with frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can be beautiful places to visit during the winter months but all too often many people risk their lives by venturing onto frozen water."

Parents should teach children not to go onto the ice under any circumstances.

It may look solid but never be tempted to venture out onto an icy pond or frozen section of open waterway

People should keep dogs on their leads when near ice. If your dog does end up in the water, do not go onto ice or into the water to rescue your pet – instead move to somewhere the dog will be able to climb out and call them towards you.