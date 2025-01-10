Falkirk police dog Oz heads down the yellow brick road of retirement
One of the force’s four legged officers and a “true legend” has hung up his collar after years of service to his local community.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A true legend has hung up his lead for the last time. PD Oz has had an exemplary career – locating countless missing persons and assisting the divisions of Scotland bringing offenders to justice.
“Oz will retire to his handler, who has many a retirement adventure planned for this special boy.”
