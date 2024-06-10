Falkirk planners hear pitch from applicant to keep their holiday caravan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority had a decision to make on whether or not to let someone keep their holiday caravan on land in Slamannan.

Nimwalker Properties Ltd lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 12, which was validated on May 2, to site a caravan for use as a short term holiday let on land at Pirnie Lodge Farm, near Slamannan.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the development on Friday, June 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the online planning documents the application relates to the retrospective siting of a caravan, which is being used for short terms holiday lets. The application site is in a rural location to the east of Slamannan, at Pirnie Lodge Farm.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)