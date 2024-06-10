Falkirk planners hear pitch from applicant to keep their holiday caravan
Nimwalker Properties Ltd lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 12, which was validated on May 2, to site a caravan for use as a short term holiday let on land at Pirnie Lodge Farm, near Slamannan.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the development on Friday, June 7.
According to the online planning documents the application relates to the retrospective siting of a caravan, which is being used for short terms holiday lets. The application site is in a rural location to the east of Slamannan, at Pirnie Lodge Farm.
The planning documents note there are two other holiday cabins at the site which require the “benefit of planning permission”. It was stated the applicant intends to make individual applications for these properties.
