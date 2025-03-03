Falkirk planners dispense decision on new hole in the wall machine
People in a Falkirk area town can now get their hands on some cold hard currency after the local authority gave new plans the green light.
Cardtronics UK Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 10 last year to install an automatic teller machine at Dower House, 115 to 117 Grangepans, Bo’ness.
The proposal was granted permission by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, February 28.
Cardtronics is a global financial services technology company that provides automated teller machines to retailers.
