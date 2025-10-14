Falkirk piper James, 14, blows competition away at Royal National Mod 2025
The junior and senior piping competition took place at Lochaber High School and in the under 16s “Pìobaireachd” competition, 14-year-old Falkirk High School pupil James Silcock lifted the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy.
James, who has been a member of the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band since it was established back in 2023, also placed second in both the Under 16s 2/4 March and Under 16s Strathspey and Reel competitions.
No stranger to piping success, James was named Falkirk Young Musician of the Year 2024 and earned himself a set of bagpipes from Red Hot Chilli Piper Kyle Howie when he took first place in a competition in 2021.
Founded in 1891 by An Comunn Gaidhealach to encourage the teaching, learning and use of the Gaelic language, the Mod has gained in popularity and size over the years – and even took place in Falkirk back in 2008.
James Graham, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “It’s a quite incredible feeling to hear the Gaelic language spoken in every corner of Fort William and to see its arts, culture and sports showcased at every turn, something that only the Mod can deliver.
“It really hits home just how much can be achieved when people come together in celebration and, hopefully, will go a long way to further inspire our younger Gaels to take up the baton and help ensure the Royal National Mod itself, and the Gaelic way of life at its heart, thrive for generations to come.”