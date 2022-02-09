Falkirk photographer‘s unique cheese jumping photo shoot with dogs in foodbank fundraiser

Carrie Southerton Photography is launching a Catchathon weekend event where pooches will be caught in mid flight - jumping for cheese!

The fun photos will then help the business, based near Slamannan, to stock up food points across the district.

It’s the first event it has run since lockdown, and its initial aim was to raise at least £2000 - but thanks to the generous support of Burns Dog Food that could be significantly more,

One of the fun photo-shoots planned to raise funds for foodbanks (Pic: Carrie Southerton Dog Photography)

The company has agreed to double the amount generated.

All photos will be taken by Carolyne Cowan, professional dog photographer - and they promise to capture hilarious images of dogs catching cheese.

Alasdair Cowan explained: “We saw a report on how foodbanks desperately need dog food to help pet owners, and wanted to help.

“We can take up to 70 dogs across the two days, and the response already has been fantastic.”

Dog owners pay or the photos, and get a complimentary print, while the money raised will then go to local foodbanks.

Added Alasdair: “ “It’s great fun - for the dogs and the owners.

“My job is to throw the cheese in the air, while Carolyne captures the images, and they are hilarious.

“Hopefully we can get to £8000 - the lack of food for pets is an issue as people have to choose between them and their families.

“Some families were at the stage of trying to rehome their beloved family dogs because they couldn't afford dog food. Some were even putting them into already overcrowded Rescue centres.

“We felt something had to be done, or at the very least in some way try to help.”

The Catchathon photo-shoots take place over the weekend of February 26-27 and the business’s seven- acre indoor/outdoor studio grounds.

The entry fee is £30 including VAT so £25 goes directly to food purchase.

Pre-COVID, the business raised over £15,000 after running monthly events for breed rescue centres.

Full details on the Catchathon here: https://www.facebook.com/carriesouthertonphotography

