Falkirk photographer's invention inspired by husband's snoring features on BBC series The Big Idea Works

A Falkirk wedding photographer believes she’s come up with the perfect solution of ensuring a good night’s sleep despite her husband’s snoring.

And now she’s sharing her invention – Pillowpart – with viewers on a new BBC One show hosted by Sara Davies of Dragon’s Den.

Emma Gray came up with the idea of the fold away partition that attaches to your headboard and can be used to separate those sleeping in the bed reducing the impact of a partner’s snoring.

Having thought up the idea, it was through the TV show The Big Idea Works that the 46-year-old has been able to bring her invention to market and has started a business selling the Pillowpart.

Emma Gray and Sara Davies try out the Pillowpart prototype on the BBC show The Big Idea Works. (Pic: BBC/Twenty Six 03 Entertainment Ltd/Clinton Forde)

Emma explained: “Like many people that share a bed with their other half, I have spent many sleepless nights lying awake with my husband Alan snoring away, blowing breath in my face.

"In December 2023 I spotted a Facebook post from a TV production company asking if anyone has an idea for a new invention but doesn’t know how to take it to the next step and I thought to myself, well actually, I do.

"So I applied and they loved the idea. I was selected to take part and they brought my idea to life.”

Two of the show’s ‘makers’ – Andy Fordham and Chris Hill – took on the challenge of actually making Emma’s invention, and they added on a few extras to enhance her vision.

Emma Gray with the Pillowpart prototype created by 'makers' Chris Hill and Andy Fordham. (Pic: Submitted)

Emma said: “It was great to see Chris and Andy bring the product to life, for the past couple of years it had been an idea buzzing around my head, and I would have never done anything with that idea if it hadn't been for that show.

"It was great to see how the concertina panel really do make it work – the added extras of things like a reading light are things I would consider adding to Pillowpart in the future; the sirens and the buzzers were all a bit of fun.

"They really did keep everything a secret from us until the big reveal, so when Sara removes her hands from covering my eyes, that really was the first time I'd seen it!”

Since filming the show last year, Emma and Alan have spent time redesigning, testing and developing Pillowpart and now have a finished product.

“When filming had finished Sara gave me lots of advice like going to get it patent protected and trademarked...so that's exactly what I did,” continued Emma.

"I have patent pending but I've secured the trademark and also secured design registration on it.

"I played about with the design and decided we needed to encase it in a box so it doesn't gather dust and then I looked into plastic manufacturing.

"I couldn't believe it when I found a great company called Protoshape pretty much on my doorstep in Linlithgow. It’s a family run business which made it even better, and they bought into my idea and helped us work on getting it to work perfectly.”

As well as the option of securing the Pillowpart with a strap, there’s also a stand option to mount it on, which Emma has received help with from Viking Steel.

Emma said: “What The Big Idea Works didn’t mention was other benefits of Pillowpart like forming a barrier to protect the spread of illnesses. It’s a waterproof canvas so nothing passes through it.

"Feedback about the idea has been really positive. Pillowpart was created because when I looked online for something similar, I couldn't find a thing...so I know there's a market for it.

"Our next step is to try and raise some funding to get an advert made up and get it out there, spread the word and make Pillowpart a common household item.”

Emma and her Pillowpart feature in episode two of The Big Idea Works which will be shown on BBC One at 2pm on Tuesday, February 4 and is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.