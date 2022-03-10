Carolyne Cowan, 56, snapped pictures of 41 dogs lunging for cheese at a Cathathon event.
Mum-of-two Carolyne, from Falkirk, pictured everything from Rottweilers and Greyhounds to little Border Terriers.
Her husband Alasdair, 63, dices up 10kg of cheese to throw at the pooches while Carolyne snaps away, taking around 50 pictures per pet.
1. Patience
Some dogs weren't really up for waiting on the cheese to come.
Photo: Carrie Southerton Photography
2. Raising funds
Carolyne started the event in 2018 and put it on for 14 months, raising £15,000, but was forced to pull the plug on it when covid hit.
3. Cheesed off
She raised £1,355 at the latest event last month, but was disappointed by the number of people who booked a slot but failed to pay and turn up.
4. Donation
Carolyne and Alasdair, from Falkirk, have teamed up with Burns pet food who will supply dog food to be donated.
