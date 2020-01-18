Falkirk petition urges Primark to open new store in town

Budget clothes chain Primark is set to open a further 18 stores this year, but Falkirk isn’t yet on the list.

The firm’s widely-reported announcement comes at the same time as a petition urging the need for a a Falkirk branch which has almost reached its 4,000-name target.

Campaigner Naomi McGregor last year launched a one-woman bid to persuade the company to answer persistent demand for local shoppers for the company to open a store in or near Falkirk’s closure-hit town centre.

By early December it had notched up more than 3,900 signatures, underscoring the level of local demand.

Apart from the attraction of cheap clothing for cost-conscious consumers it’s argued the brand would revitalise the town and encourage more businesses to open by increasing footfall to the area.

Ms MGregor says in the introduction to her 38Degrees petition: “If enough people sign this then Primark may be persuaded to open a store in Callendar Square.

“Our town centre has fizzled away - we as a community can work together to bring it back”.

She says the issue is important because it will help the town become “what it once was” - that is “a busy and happy town centre”.

Ms McGregor says the petition went to Primark by email, so the firm can keep track of the numbers signing the petition, and also take note of comments.

She adds: “I’ve been assured the correct department are dealing with this”.

However whilev Primark is beginning the new year with a rash of new openings these are initially going to be in continental European countries - apart from a new store to open in Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

There’s also to be a US branch in New Jersey, along with European openings in locations including Warsaw. Berlin, Strasbourg, Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

The nearest existing Scottish branch of Primark to Falkirk is in Stirling.

Apart from stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow there’s also a Primark in Dunfermline, which however is not immune from store closures.

Swedish fashion chain H&M closes tomorrow, with its staff set to move to a different branch elsewhere, and the town’s branch of Bonmarché closed in December.

The petition can be accessed at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/primark-into-falkirk