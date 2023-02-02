A local group of wildlife volunteers wants as many people as possible to cut a small, 13cm hole – the size of a CD case – in their garden fence, that will allow hedgehogs to travel more widely at night.

Falkirk Wildlife Conservation Group member Moira Grant says it is vital for hedgehogs to be able to access more gardens as their numbers continue to decline.

“They are now classed as vulnerable to extinction in the UK which is really sad because they are the UK’s favourite mammal,” she said. “One of the reasons they are not doing so well is because of lack of access to food, basically, as so many people’s gardens are fenced off now. They’re little wanderers – they travel between one and two kilometres a night looking for food or to find a mate and if gardens are fenced off they lose these opportunities.”

People are being encouraged to have hedgehog highways in their gardens

Moira volunteers with two charities that rescue hedgehogs, so she can see first-hand the effects that closing off so many gardens is having. “Quite a lot of the hedgehogs that come in to the rescues are underweight because they are not getting access to insects and invertebrates, things like that.

“All they need is a little gap, the size of a CD case, to let them get in and out and have a rummage around the garden. “They are actually good for gardens because they eat up things like slugs that would otherwise be eating people’s plants.”

Those pledging to help create a “hedgehog highway” will get a small sign for the garden, as a reminder to keep the way clear for the UK’s favourite garden visitor.

Moira has 50 free signs to give away to people who create a small square gap in their fence and then send a picture of it to the group’s Facebook page.

Signs reminding people to allow the space to remain for hedgehogs

She said: “Obviously, you don’t need to have a sign – hedgehogs can’t read! But they are useful as a reminder to people not to block the gap or for when people move house. If people let us know they’ve made a gap we’ll send a little sign as a thank you. We’d like people to tell their neighbours and hopefully it will catch on.

“I know from talking to people that there are hedgehogs about in most parts of the Falkirk council area so it’s good to be able to encourage them and maybe get the population up a bit.”

Other ways to help include creating a wild corner; putting food and water out at dusk – dry or wet cat food will do; stop using chemicals and always check before strimming.

This is just one project that Falkirk Wildlife Conservation Group is taking part in. Working with Falkirk Council, the volunteers support the conservation of target species in the Falkirk Council Local Biodiversity Action Plan including barn and tawny owls, kestrels, tree sparrows and great crested newts.

Anyone with a passion for conserving wildlife, should get in touch with the group via its Facebook page.

