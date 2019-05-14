Falkirk people asked to get path project on the right track

Residents in the Falkirk area and beyond are being given the opportunity to take part in design workshops to help create eight new heritage trails.

The pathways, part of the Inner Forth Wandering and Windings project, will hopefully encourage people to explore the wildlife and history of this unique landscape in the heart of Scotland.

Funded through a £47,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with an overall value of £67,00o, the routes will use existing paths and tracks which might include nature hotspots, historic buildings, riverside views, cultural landmarks or simply places to escape from the bustle of urban life.

Inner Forth Futures (IFF), the organisation in charge of the project, has appointed Ian White Associates Landscape Architects to help develop and deliver it.

Workshops will be held at eight locations around the Inner Forth, including Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, between 10am and noon and Bo’ness Town Hall, Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness between 10am and noon on Wednesday, May 29.

These are drop-in sessions, with the emphasis on gathering people’s ideas and suggestions of favourite routes, destinations and highlights of the landscape.

If people can’t come along but would still like to get involved in helping develop the trails, IFF have set up a Facebook Group called Inner Forth Wanderings and Windings, which they can request to join.

You do not have to be part of an organisation or local group to join – IFF are keen to hear everyone’s ideas, and give people a chance to discuss and share them.

For more information email info@innerforthlandscape.co.uk, or call 01324 831568.