Falkirk park's floral clock receives makeover to mark special 100th anniversary

The floral timepiece in Dollar Park was rearranged to mark the 100th anniversary of Robert Dollar gifting the green space to the people of the town.

A former resident of Falkirk, Mr Dollar moved to the States and made a fortune from timber and trading.

He went on to establish one of the largest shipping companies in the world and supported his hometown in various ways.

Dollar Park's floral clock received a makeover to mark the 100th anniversary of Robert Dollar gifting the park to the people of Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Dollar Park’s floral clock was given a makeover on August 31 to pay homage to Mr Dollar’s generosity.

The clock received its first revamp in 60 years in 2019.

The project was led by homeless charity Cyrenians and the Rotary Club of Falkirk, with support from Friends of Dollar Park and Falkirk Community Justice.

A grand unveiling took place in July 2019 as the clock’s hands were switched on at 11.50am to mark the point at which the last of the 8000 plants which make up the timepiece was placed in the ground.

Dollar Park joined West Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh as one of only two locations in Scotland to boast working floral clocks.

More than 400 hours were poured into the year-long revamp by volunteers and teams completing community payback work.

Fittingly, those tending to the site were guided by former Falkirk Town Council apprentices John Fraser and Les Pryde, Friends of Dollar Park chairman, who helped to plant the original design.

