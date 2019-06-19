Falkirk park’s play area closed over summer holidays

Falkirk Community Trust has made a bold move to close Callendar Park’s popular play area for refurbishment over the majority of the school summer holidays.

The old Castle Callendar Play area within the park is now being redeveloped to create a Roman themed play area which ties in with the town’s rich Roman heritage and the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall Project.

A community trust spokesperson said: “Work has now begun, with the play area closed over the next six weeks to allow the construction to take place safely. The work in the play area was paid for through four different funding sources – the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Falkirk Environment Trust, LEADER and the Falkirk Council/Falkirk Community Trust’s own capital programme, resulting in around £200,000 of investment in play provision at Callendar Park during 2019.

“There will still be plenty of areas to explore and enjoy while the redevelopment takes place. There’s the new Natural Play trail, which loops around Callendar House and has fun play equipment, sculptures, hidden fairy trails and carved benches.

“The regular summer activities will also take place next to the kiosk, including crazy golf, inflatable play and the iconic swan pedalos. Within Callendar House itself, the Gladiators – A Cemetery of Secrets exhibition runs until October and has plenty to fascinate young and old alike.”

The redevelopment plans include a Roman fort, Roman centurion sculptures, wheelchair accessible picnic tables and a wild boar springie.

Plans to upgrade the play area have been on the cards for a couple of years – back in 2017 the trust placed a “beyond economical repair” sign on the children’s chute.

At the time the trust stated: “After 25 years of being much loved, and much played upon, the main chute structure within Callendar Park Play Area has reached the end of its lifespan and needs to be replaced.

“We took the decision to keep the rest of the play area open as the other pieces of equipment are still usable and allowed visitors to enjoy them during the summer holidays.”