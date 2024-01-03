Falkirk parents can now apply for child benefit online for first time ever
Since 1977 families claiming Child Benefit had to fill out a paper form, post it, and wait as long as 16 weeks for their first payment. Now, the quick and easy claims
process on GOV.UK takes about 10 minutes and payments could be made in as little as 3 days.
Child Benefit is currently worth £24 a week – £1248 a year – for the oldest, or only child.
The rate for each additional child is £15.90 a week – or almost £827 a year. Claims can be backdated for up to 12 weeks and families are encouraged to apply as soon
as possible so they don’t miss out.
Nigel Huddleston, financial secretary to the Treasury, said: “Family time is precious, especially when you have a newborn baby, so it’s great news that HMRC is
enabling parents to save time on claiming their child benefit online so they can focus on what truly matters.”
Suzanne Newton, HMRC’s interim director general for transformation, said: “We know how much parents and guardians rely on Child Benefit to help with essential
costs. We’ve made it far easier and quicker for families to claim this crucial help by making it digital.
“Parents and guardians can apply online when it suits them and be paid within days, not weeks. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘Claim Child Benefit online’ and follow the simple steps to apply.”