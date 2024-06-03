Falkirk parents angry after HMRC system issues lead to delay in child benefit payments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents throughout the UK were left out of pocket after problems with the HMRC system led to delays in sending out child benefit payments.

HMRC has confirmed issues with the system that sends the cash directly to bank accounts and the payments, which are usually made every four weeks, did not go through this morning for thousands of parents, including those living in the Falkirk area.