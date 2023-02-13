Every year Thorntons, which has offices in Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee, Perth and Angus, don’t charge a fee for wills written throughout the month of September. Instead, the firm asks clients to make an equivalent donation to Cash for Kids.

The fundraising campaign has raised more than £600,000 for Cash for Kinds since it was established more than 26 years ago.

Among the beneficiaries of the most recent fundraising drive is Falkirk-based group Supporting Young Parents, which aims to identify the needs of young parents, help build confidence and improve their overall health and well being while offering development and socialising opportunities for babies and toddlers.

Thorntons Law donate their latest charity will total to Cash for Kids

This latest funding has been used to pay for the group’s catering and sensory learning activities.

Murray Etherington, head of wills, trusts and succession planning at Thorntons, said: “We are truly humbled by the work Cash for Kids carries out in helping countless organisations within our local communities. It’s a privilege to once again support its achievements through our charity wills campaign and we’d like to thank all of our clients who kindly contributed this year.”

Emma Kemp, Cash for Kids Regional Charity Manager, said: “To say this campaign has been a success over the years would be an understatement. Through Thorntons’ commitment and hard work this campaign continues to support local children in need.