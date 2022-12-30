Falkirk parent forum chairperson earns herself an MBE in the New Year Honours

Margaret Wilson, 47, from Falkirk, was awarded an MBE for services to education in Scotland, thanks to her passion for parental engagement and involvement within the country’s education system.

As chairperson of the National Parent Forum (NPF), she acts as an advocate for 1.5 million parents, striving to help maximise every child’s potential throughout their school life and giving parents a voice in their children’s education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret, voluntarily led and set up the Falkirk Area Parent Forum in 2010 and the success of that body resulted in her appointment as chairperson of the NPF in 2020.

Margaret Wilson has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours

Throughout the pandemic, there was significant disruption to children’s learning and, following parental feedback, she compiled a report which was submitted to the Scottish Government and proved to be instrumental in the decision to cancel exams.

She was subsequently invited to join the NQ21 group to feed in parents’ views on the Alternative Certification Model for National Qualifications and attended the

Advertisement Hide Ad

contingency planning subgroup of the COVID-19 Education Recovery Group to look at the long-term planning and readiness for the future of schools.

Margaret, who has made several appearances on BBC and STV to promote the work NPF carries out for communities, participated in parent question and answer sessions with Public Health Scotland prior to the phased reopening of early learning, childcare and schools following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Legal Enforcement Case Manager for the Child Maintenance Service (CMS), she has worked in the DWP’s child maintenance services since 1993, having started out as an administrative assistant supporting separated families.

Margaret said: “When I found out, I couldn’t stop shaking. I was completely overwhelmed. I am very humbled someone has taken the time to nominate me and I’m struggling to put into words how grateful I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As anyone who does volunteering knows, a little thank you goes a long way, but this is a huge thank you. To be recognised for something you do in your spare time to help others, it just feels wonderful to know that you are making a difference.

“My parents were involved with my school growing up and so naturally when my daughter started at Victoria Nursery just a little over 13 years ago, I went along to the parent council Victoria Voices to see if I could help. I started as the fundraising co-ordinator and I am still involved at the school as my youngest is in Primary six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was then nominated as Chair of the National Parent Forum of Scotland in September 2020, during the pandemic. I was particularly passionate that parents got access to clear, concise and impartial answers from public health officials, so I contacted the National Clinical Director who agreed to do several public Zooms with me where I presented gathered responses from parents and carers along with Public Health Scotland and Scottish Government officials.