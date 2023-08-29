Falkirk paramedic braves the Peruvian jungle to provide vital medical support to villagers

Kelly Irvine, from Falkirk, recently worked as a medical volunteer, alongside a doctor and two medical students, supporting local clinicians onboard a medical ship in the South American country.

The ship travelled to rural riverside communities along the Peruvian Amazon, stopping at each village once every three months to provide access to medical care and support.

Kelly, who spent two weeks aboard the medical ship, said: “An average day started at 8am at a new village until 6pm when we travelled onto the next community to

Kelly Irvine provides medical support to villagers in Peru (Picture: Submitted)

rest. At first, the other medical staff weren’t sure what expertise I could bring as a paramedic until I explained the range of patient-centred care we can provide.

“In the Jungle, access to healthcare is very different to the UK. My approach was adapted to the needs of the patients in a non-emergency setting. We discussed what

outcomes they wanted and how this could be provided long-term.

“This was really an experience of a lifetime, and I would one hundred percent recommend the expedition to other clinicians. I enjoyed taking myself out of my comfort

Kelly Irvine meets a young villager during her mission to Peru (Picture: Submitted)

zone and using my skills in a different environment.”

Kelly’s trip was made possible by the work of the Vine Trust – a Scottish international development charity which enables volunteers to provide medical, home-building and care support to communities living in severe poverty in Tanzania and Peru.

A Vine Trust spokesperson said: “Our work involves supporting in-country partners to empower their communities. We also connect volunteers with these in-country partners to create bi-lateral learning opportunities, which promote sustainable development for vulnerable children and families.”

By using a medical ship to provide health care services, clinicians can reach isolated communities who cannot travel to the nearest hospitals or clinics due to distance, financial or climatic factors.