Falkirk osteopath business cracks on with 20th anniversary celebrations

By James Trimble
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
A local business which has been helping people with back and joint pain for two decades decided to mark the milestone with a celebration.

The Back2Life Clinic, in Callendar Business Park, Falkirk delivers natural treatments through osteopathy, physiotherapy and homoeopathy.

Run by osteopaths Helen and David McCabe, the clinic has been open since 2004, helping patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Back2Life held an open day earlier this month which live demonstrations of treatments and prize-giving ceremonies.

The Back2Life team celebrate the 20th anniversary of the business (Picture: Submitted)
The Back2Life team celebrate the 20th anniversary of the business (Picture: Submitted)

Helen said: “The open day was a resounding success, drawing in long-time patients and their families who came to show their appreciation for the clinic’s work. Patients spoke fondly of how Back2Life had helped them over the years, with many sharing personal stories of recovery and gratitude.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 20 years, but it’s our patients who inspire us every day to keep doing what we do."

