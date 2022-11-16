Falkirk organisations which support carers can now share in £500,000 of funding

Launched by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, the Carers Challenge Fund will offer grants of up to £35,000 to support projects which help people who

provide care for a family member or loved one.

Funding can be used by organisations or community groups to help improve carers’ health and well being, enable a break from caring, or go towards initiatives which help identify “hidden carers” in the community.

Organisations can apply for funding up until Friday, December 23

Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre, which provides advice and support to anyone with a caring role in the local area, says any local organisation with a charitable cause can support carers.

Laura McKenzie, Carers Centre operations manager, said: “We estimate there could be well over 17,000 people in the Falkirk area who provide care for a relative, friend or neighbour. Many of these individuals may not see themselves as a carer but will be supported by a range of other organisations, services, and groups in their daily life.

“I’d encourage any local group or organisation to consider how they can help people in their community who may need additional support to take part in activities, or improve their wel lbeing, while they carry out a caring role.”

The Carers Challenge Fund is open to community groups, third sector organisations, and statutory organisations, with applications open until Friday, December 23.

