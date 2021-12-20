Falkirk organisations need help to support NHS Forth Valley this winter

Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Forth Valley, Strathcarron Hospice, and FoodTrain have all committed to the new Winter Pressures project, with support from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), and Clackmannanshire and Stirling HSCP.

As part of the project, RVS and their partners will be providing a Hospital Link Worker Service (HLWS) and coordinated community “out of hospital” wrap around care across Forth Valley.

The HLWS brings together a range of organisations to support patients on their discharge from hospital, putting them at the centre of the service and signposting them to different groups and charities close to their community who can help.

A number of organisations are looking at ways to relieve the pressure on Forth Valley Royal Hospital and NHS Forth Valley this winter

Sarah Murray, commissioned services operations manager at RVS Forth Valley, said: “Volunteers are at the centre of our partnership project and their kindness has already supported many local people to settle in safely and comfortably at home after a hospital stay.

"To keep up with the pressures of this winter period, we need more volunteer hands on deck, and we invite people from across Forth Valley to get in touch and to join us as a volunteer, so that together we can help many more vulnerable community members at this difficult time.”

Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, including through the Food Train, which exists to make daily life easier for older people, providing vital and easy to access services for individuals who are experiencing difficulties in managing independently at home.

Food Train’s team of staff and volunteers can provide weekly grocery shopping and delivery, support with heavy household tasks, such as changing bedding/curtains/light bulbs and cleaning cupboards/floors/inside windows.

They can also provide a volunteer to chat regularly on the telephone or visit people at home and a volunteer cook to share a regular nutritious home-cooked meal and some company.

Food Train volunteers also organise group social activities and outings and give advice, help and support to people on how they can access other helpful services.

If people want to join Food Train as a volunteer they can e-mail them at [email protected] for more information.

Another important part of the Winter Pressures project are the Strathcarron Hospice Compassionate Neighbours – volunteers from local communities who are trained and supported by the Compassionate Communities team at Strathcarron Hospice.

The Strathcarron Living Right up to the End programme offers non-medical support to people living with long-term or life-limiting conditions to enable them to live as well as possible right up to the end of life.

Support is also offered to carers and people who have been bereaved and the team of staff and volunteers can provide social, emotional and practical support in small groups or one-to-one.

People can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

The RVS Home from Hospital Service, also included in the Winter Pressures project, provides up to 12 weeks of support to people discharged from hospital and aims to help them achieve the best possible recovery.

Potential volunteers can e-mail [email protected] for more information.