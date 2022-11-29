It takes place in Camelon Parish Church on Friday, December 9 with the doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Called Festive Frolics with Falkirk Opera, the event in the Dorrator Road church promises to bring some Christmas magic.

The talented company members will be singing many well known classics – including some with a slight twist. There will also be some solo and duets to accompany the group numbers.

Members of Falkirk Operatic are hosting a festive event in Camelon

A company spokesperson said: “We would love to invite everyone along to this fabulous evening of festive cheer and well wishes.”

Tickets can be obtained now from company members or at the door on the night.

The cost is £7 and £5 for under 12s and this includes light refreshments.