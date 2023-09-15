News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Falkirk nursing home helps family and friends mark Janet's big 100th birthday

A resident of Newcarron Court Nursing Home celebrated her century on the planet surrounded by family, friends and staff.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Ronades Road facility marked the milestone birthday for Janet Campbell, who enjoyed a birthday cake and party as well as the mandatory message from King Charles III.

Born in Camelon on September 13, 1923, Janet marred husband Albert in 1953 and the couple went on to raise three daughters – Margaret, Carolyn and Ruth – who in turn produced seven grandchildren, which led to a number of great grandchildren for Janet to enjoy in her later years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her working days were spent in a foundry, but she also served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War – an organisation which tasked women

with a range of vital roles during the conflict.

If you ask Janet the secret of her longevity she will tell you it was because she walked everywhere until she was well into her 90s.

Related topics:FalkirkCharles III