Falkirk nursing home helps family and friends mark Janet's big 100th birthday
The Ronades Road facility marked the milestone birthday for Janet Campbell, who enjoyed a birthday cake and party as well as the mandatory message from King Charles III.
Born in Camelon on September 13, 1923, Janet marred husband Albert in 1953 and the couple went on to raise three daughters – Margaret, Carolyn and Ruth – who in turn produced seven grandchildren, which led to a number of great grandchildren for Janet to enjoy in her later years.
Her working days were spent in a foundry, but she also served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War – an organisation which tasked women
with a range of vital roles during the conflict.
If you ask Janet the secret of her longevity she will tell you it was because she walked everywhere until she was well into her 90s.