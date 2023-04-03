News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
11 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
36 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
41 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
43 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

Falkirk nursery school marks 30th anniversary in fine style

Youngsters, parents and staff all celebrated a major milestone for a popular Falkirk nursery school recently.

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Wellside Kindergarten, in Wellside Place, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special party – featuring a cake specially created for the occasion – last Wednesday.

The nursery opened on May 29, 1993 and three members of staff have been there since that very first day – owner Susan Hill, manager Janelle Brown and Heather Thornton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Susan said: “The kids all had a brilliant day and it’s nice to share this occasion with our parents – we have very supportive families here and that’s what makes our nursery special.”

Wellside Kindergarten team - manager Janelle Brown, owner Susan Hill and supervisor Heather Thornton - celebrate 30 years at the nursery
Wellside Kindergarten team - manager Janelle Brown, owner Susan Hill and supervisor Heather Thornton - celebrate 30 years at the nursery
Wellside Kindergarten team - manager Janelle Brown, owner Susan Hill and supervisor Heather Thornton - celebrate 30 years at the nursery
Most Popular

As well as the party on the big day, a board with pictures from the past three decades was put up in the nursery for parents to have a look at in the days leading up to the actua anniversary on March 29.

“The parents enjoyed looking at the photos – we’ve had great feedback from them,” said Susan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Youngsters, staff and parents celebrate Wellside Kindergarten's 30th anniversary
Youngsters, staff and parents celebrate Wellside Kindergarten's 30th anniversary
Youngsters, staff and parents celebrate Wellside Kindergarten's 30th anniversary
YoungstersFalkirk