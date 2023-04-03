Wellside Kindergarten, in Wellside Place, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special party – featuring a cake specially created for the occasion – last Wednesday.

The nursery opened on May 29, 1993 and three members of staff have been there since that very first day – owner Susan Hill, manager Janelle Brown and Heather Thornton.

Susan said: “The kids all had a brilliant day and it’s nice to share this occasion with our parents – we have very supportive families here and that’s what makes our nursery special.”

Wellside Kindergarten team - manager Janelle Brown, owner Susan Hill and supervisor Heather Thornton - celebrate 30 years at the nursery

As well as the party on the big day, a board with pictures from the past three decades was put up in the nursery for parents to have a look at in the days leading up to the actua anniversary on March 29.

“The parents enjoyed looking at the photos – we’ve had great feedback from them,” said Susan.

