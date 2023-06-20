Falkirk nurse Shania set to impress with her charity skydiving endeavour

Shania McFarlane, 23, has completed sponsored walks and runs in the past, but the skydive to coin in cash for Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK (LMRUK) is a first for her and, given her fear of heights, it’s not something she would normally consider doing.

However, last December Shania’s gran Linda McFarlane was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of prolymphocytic leukaemia (PLL) and found herself in hospital for two months.

During this time, Linda was monitored daily and put on a fluid balance chart due to water retention in her legs and lungs. Once the excess fluid had gone, she started

Shania McFarlane and her gran Linda (Picture: Supplied)

chemotherapy three times a week and received two blood transfusions.

Shania said: “My gran is due to have 36 rounds of chemotherapy, which has already caused her a lot of fatigue and sickness, yet she remains positive and always has a smile on her face.

"We’d never heard of PLL before, especially with it being such a rare form of blood cancer. I’ve learnt a lot about it now through extensive reading and sadly seen first-

hand how fast it can affect someone.”

Linda’s fight inspired Shania to “make the leap” and sign up for the skydive at Strathallan Airfield in July.

She said: "I’m both nervous and excited about the skydive, but without the incredible support I’ve had from my friends and family, I don’t think I’d be able to take on a challenge as epic as this. My grandparents have given me all the motivation I need – so bring it on.

“I’ve nearly hit the £1000 mark, which is absolutely incredible, so I have my fingers crossed that I can reach this amazing milestone before I take to the skies

to support crucial blood cancer research for my gran.

“My gran has been so inspiring despite everything that has been thrown her way. We’re so pleased she is now back home and able to spend much-needed quality time

with my grandpa. Together, they have made an unstoppable team and I admire how strong they’ve been and continue to be.

“I’m keen to raise awareness of LMRUK and the vital research they fund to prevent families in the future having to go through what ours is.”

There are over 100 types of blood cancer, many of which are extremely rare, including PLL – LMRUK is committed to funding vital research into stem cell therapies as a more effective treatment, so it can help to protect the next generation.

Dr Joanna Tilley, LMRUK operations director, said: “None of our work would be possible without the support and tenacity of our fantastic fundraisers like Shania, who

has done such an incredible job of fundraising – she’s almost doubled her original target.

"We can’t wait to hear how her skydive goes and we wish her all the very best for when she’s in the sky.”

People can visit Shania’s Just Giving page to donate to the cause.