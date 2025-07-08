Falkirk neighbours anger at scaffolding round homes for over 12 months

Fed-up residents say scaffolding has been round their Falkirk homes for over a year – with no work taking place.

Neighbours living next to the block of maisonettes in Derwent Avenue have also complained to Falkirk Council but said they are getting no answers as to why the building has been encased in metal for so long.

One neighbour said: “It’s awful. Why spend all that money putting up scaffolding and then not do any work? It’s madness.

"Not only is it unsightly for us to look at but those living in the block are having to look out through bars.”

Scaffolding has surrounded the block of maisonettes for around 18 months with no work taking place. Pic: Michael Gillen

The woman added: “There’s also the fear that someone might start to try to climb up it and goodness knows what might happen.”

She said housing officials had told her to keep putting in complaints in the hope of getting something done about it.

The woman added: “It’s really bringing down the look of our area and isn’t fair to residents living here – council tenants and owner occupiers.”

Five years ago, an owner-occupier in a neighbouring block in the street complained about the scaffolding being up for seven months.

The scaffolding has been up so long, plants are growing up through the fencing. Pic: Michael Gillen.

She also said that she was having to pay £15,000 for roofing work and roughcasting the building – all work that she didn’t want.

However, her main complaint was the mess contractors left the area around her maisonette which led to blocked drains, a cut TV aerial and windows sealed with silicon.

At that time, the council blamed the Covid lockdown for the delay in the scaffolding being removed but promised remedial work around the block would be carried out as soon as possible.

Referring to the current situation, a Falkirk Council spokesperson they were still waiting on approval to begin the roofing work.

They said: “Scaffolding has been erected at the property to allow for essential investigation work ahead of installing a contractor-designed roof.

"Structural works on the walls have now been completed, and an engineer has been appointed.

"We are currently awaiting final approval for the roofing work to begin and aim to complete the installation as quickly as possible.”