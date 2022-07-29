Falkirk musician to entertain crowds at Everton v FC Dynamo Kyiv Match for Peace

The 24-year-old will perform during half time at the charity Match for Peace in Liverpool tonight (Friday).

Everton host FC Dynamo Kyiv at their home of Goodison Park for the fundraising match which will directly support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following the Russian invasion earlier this year.

The pre-season friendly is the first ‘Match for Peace’ played in the UK by the Ukrainian side.

Craig Eddie is in the running for an award at the National Reality TV Awards. Pic: Frank Murphy.

The former St Mungo’s High pupil will perform his track ‘Come Waste My Time’, which he sang in the final of the ITV show last year, at half time before duetting with MONATIK and Тіна Кароль to close the game.