Falkirk music school hosts summer holiday sessions devoted to Taylor Swift and other pop icons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular music school is offering youngsters the chance to learn the tricks of the trade and techniques employed be stars like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

The Brain Hurren Music Academy, based in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, has announced one-day summer holiday music workshops dedicated to Miss Swift, Billie, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen, Oasis, David Bowie and more.

There are five, yes five, separate days dedicated to the music of Taylor Swift during the stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, former keyboard star with Runrig, said: “This year instead of hosting week-long Band Camps, we’ve decided to run a host of one-day pop and rock camps based around different songs, which lets people choose which days they’d like to attend.

Falkirk's Brian Hurren Music Academy will once again be running Taylor Swift music sessions over the school holidays(Picture: Richard Shotwell)

"Our Easter workshops were really successful and so much fun, especially the Taylor Swift days. There was a real buzz around the place and the students absolutely loved it.”