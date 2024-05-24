Falkirk music school hosts summer holiday sessions devoted to Taylor Swift and other pop icons
The Brain Hurren Music Academy, based in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, has announced one-day summer holiday music workshops dedicated to Miss Swift, Billie, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen, Oasis, David Bowie and more.
There are five, yes five, separate days dedicated to the music of Taylor Swift during the stretch.
Brian, former keyboard star with Runrig, said: “This year instead of hosting week-long Band Camps, we’ve decided to run a host of one-day pop and rock camps based around different songs, which lets people choose which days they’d like to attend.
"Our Easter workshops were really successful and so much fun, especially the Taylor Swift days. There was a real buzz around the place and the students absolutely loved it.”
