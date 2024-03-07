Falkirk music fans can enjoy brand new music festival as two massive events combine forces
The first joint event from the dynamic new partnership will take place on August 10 and 11 at Linlithgow Palace. in West Lothian.
Party at the Palace director John Richardson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be teaming up with UK Live. It is something we have been wanting to do for a few years and we are very excited about what the future will bring.
"They have a vast wealth of experience and knowledge which we will no doubt benefit from and, like us, they know how to throw a great party. This summer is going to be the best yet.”
Last year’s Party at the Palace included sets from Shed Seven, OMD, Happy Mondays, Sister Sledge, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small and Urban Cookie Collective and this new partnership could secure even more top turns.
UK Live, organisers of Let’s Rock Scotland, added: “We jumped at the chance to partner with Party at The Palace. We’ve heard nothing but good things about the event and, after meeting the directors, it was clear that we were aligned on our values and what our festivals represent.
"Teaming up makes perfect sense and we’ll be bringing the very best of both festivals to Linlithgow this summer.”
Both weekend & day tickets will soon be available and the complete line up for Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace will be announced soon.